Vaccination clinics open at colleges today

Pop up vaccination centres have opened up at a number of colleges across the country today.

It comes as thousands of first years are set to attend campuses for the first time today as in-person teaching returns.

The clinics will provide first or second doses to students and staff on a walk-in basis.

The HSE says the aim is to maximise vaccine uptake in groups who may not be vaccinated yet, including international students.

The vaccination clinic at Letterkenny Institute of Technology will open from today for students and staff.