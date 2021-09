The INTO says teachers are bracing themselves for a difficult few weeks because of the changes to contact tracing in schools.

From today, most children under 12 don't have to restrict their movements if they're an asymptomatic close contact of someone with Covid in a school or creche.

The HSE say it's basing the decision on the balance of risks.

But John Boyle from the INTO says there's been a significant number of cases of Covid 19 in schools recently: