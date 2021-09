There's been a significant drop in people presenting for covid testing since new rules for under 12s were announced.

The HSE says it decreased by an average of 20 per cent over the weekend.

From today, those under 12 don't have to restrict their movements if they're an asymptomatic close contact of someone with covid in school.

Niamh O'Beirne from the HSE says they'll track how this progresses this week: