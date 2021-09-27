Recap Rd 2 of the Donegal Senior Football Championship

Kilcar, Gaoth Dobhair and Glenswilly took their second wins of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship over the weekend while the holders Naomh Conail were held to a draw with Aodh Rua Ballyshannon.

St Eunan's, Milford, Bundoran and Glenfin picked up their first victories in the campaign.

Recap the second round with links below:

 

Watch: Niall Friel happy with Gaoth Dobhair’s win over St Michael’s

Watch: Rory Kavanagh on St Eunan’s first win of 2021 Donegal SFC

Kilcar ease to victory over Four Master

Shane McGrath proud of Aodh Rua’s comeback to earn draw with Naomh Conaill

FT Report & Reaction as Glenfin squeeze by St Naul’s in Donegal SFC

Watch: Padraig Bonner happy with Glenswilly’s Donegal SFC win over MacCumhaills

Watch: Dara Hoey hails Bundoran’s team performance in win over Killybegs

FT Report & Reaction as Milford snatch late win over Ardara

