Recap Rd 2 of the Donegal Senior Football Championship

Kilcar, Gaoth Dobhair and Glenswilly took their second wins of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship over the weekend while the holders Naomh Conail were held to a draw with Aodh Rua Ballyshannon.

St Eunan's, Milford, Bundoran and Glenfin picked up their first victories in the campaign.

Recap the second round with links below: