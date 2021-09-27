Public consultation launched on flood relief schemes

People are being urged to have their say on the Ballybofey & Stranorlar, Buncrana and Ramelton Flood Relief Schemes.

The consultation on the scheme being progressed by Donegal County Council in partnership with the Office of Public Works has opened today.

Consulting firms Byrne Looby / Arcadis have been appointed to design a flood relief scheme for Ballybofey & Stranorlar, Buncrana and Ramelton that is technically, socially, environmentally and economically acceptable.

The project is currently in Stage 1 "Scheme Analysis and Development" which involves data collection/ surveys, detailed river modelling, and early community engagement to inform the design and identify the preferred Scheme.

The public consultation is open until October 22nd.

Information on the project, consultation materials and a questionnaire are available on the project websites -

https://www.floodinfo.ie/frs/en/ballybofey-stranorlar/project-info/public-engagement/

https://www.floodinfo.ie/frs/en/buncrana/project-info/public-engagement/

https://www.floodinfo.ie/frs/en/ramelton/project-info/public-engagement/

Project team representatives will be available on October 12th in Ballybofey & Stranorlar, October 13th in Ramelton and in Buncrana on October 14th between 6pm-8pm.

A further public consultation will be held at the end of Stage 1 when the preferred Schemes have been identified.