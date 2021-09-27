Owen Mulligan jumps onboard Tyrone U20’s

Three-time All-Ireland winner Owen Mulligan has joined the Tyrone under-20 management team.
The 2005 All-Star will assist manager Paul Devlin.
Tyrone's campaign in 2020 seen them lose to Donegal at the quarter final stage at Healy Park.
Having lead Tyrone to back to back Ulster titles at the age grade previously, Tyrone GAA re-appointed Devlin back in January for a further three-year term that will take him to the end of the 2024 season.
Paul Devlin Tyrone U. 20 Manager released details of the latest addition to the U. 20 backroom team.
Owen Mulligan has been brought in to assist the U. 20 Tír Eoghain football management.
Owen will be a welcome boost to the management team. Tyrone are glad to have him on board pic.twitter.com/ZVPfaw3jzV
— Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) September 26, 2021