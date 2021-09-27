Over 400 take on Donegal East Running Festival

Over 400 runners took part in the Donegal East running festival in Ballybofey.

A great day had by all and lots of happy runners being back at a real event.

Many great performances all round but the New Marathon distance featuring some astounding marathon finishes.

Rosses ac man Patrick Trimble blazed around the route in a fantastic time of

2 hrs 47min which is great running for the distance.

Deirder Ward from Bruckless was the ladies winner in her first ever marathon.

Most of the ladies participants were running their first ever marathon.

Terry Hindson from Yorkshire set a new club record for O60 category joining us for his 200th marathon.

Eugene Winters completed his 561st official marathon, and David Brady at 71 yrs of age completed his 956th official marathon, having done a marathon the day before in Tralee accompanied by Glenswilly man Peter McGlynn doing his 237th official Marathon.

FULL MARATHON RESULTS

MEN

1 - Patrick Trimble Rosses ac 2:47:40

2 - Manus McHugh Rosses ac 3:00:50

3 - Matthew Rainey Fermanagh 3:10:01

LADIES

1 - Deirdre Nicole Ward Bruckless 3:50:07

2 - Sarah Patton Ballyshannon 4:00:02

3 - Maura Mackie Fermanagh 4:17:07

3/4 MARATHON RESULTS

MEN

1 - Damien Murray Enniskillen Running Club 2:08:10

2 - Alan Wallace North Sligo ac 2:08:53

3 - Harry Boyce Milford ac 2:19:35

LADIES

1 - Tara Malone 1zero1 athletics 2:22:54

2 - Mary McKendry 2:26:01

3 - Sarah Canning 2:34:46

HALF MARATHON RESULTS

MEN

1- Noel Diver Rosses ac 1:18:03

2 - Ryan Pritchard KC Runners 1:19:23

3 - Richard Bradley Galbaddy Runners 1:22:01

LADIES

1 - Monica MCGranaghan Leterkenny ac 1:29:07

2 - Georgina McMullan Knockmany running club 1:31:20

3 - Denise McCann Knockmany running club 1:34:28

WHEELCHAIR CATEGORY.

1 - Karol Doherty Inishowen ac 1:24:03