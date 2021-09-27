€150,000 in funding announced to increase female participation in elections

The Government is to allocate €150,000 to political parties to increase female participation in the next Local Elections.

The funding is aimed at increasing the number of female representatives at County and City level following the elections in 2024.

This allocation of funds is aimed at one thing, namely to persuade more females to enter public life.

The biggest beneficiary is Fine Gael which will receive €36,000.

Fianna Fail will get just over €30,000 while the Greens will get €28,000.

Sinn Fein will receive €15,000, a decrease of over €4,000 on its previous allocation, Labour will get just under €24,000 with Solidarity will getting €8,000,

The Social Democrats is getting no allocation at all while independent groups will be allocated €5,400.

Minister Peter Burke says he will work with all groups to increase female participation in local democracy.