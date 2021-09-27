Donegal’s older population set to grow



It's expected that the number of active people who are over 65 in Donegal will reach 40,000 within the next 10 years.

Donegal County Council says it is constantly working to expand and enhance the services available to older people, and its Age Friendly Programme is one way of accomplishing that.

It's being coordinated by Charles Sweeney, who says the Letterkenny has become Donegal's first Age Friendly Town, with Donegal Town set to follow suit shortly.

Speaking at the start of Positive Aging Week, Charles Sweeney says inclusion is vital.......

Meanwhile, one of the key themes of Positive Aging Week is Digital Literacy, and Letterkenny Active Retirement is seeking volunteers to help train people in the use of technology.

Anyone who can help is being asked to contact 01 873 2826