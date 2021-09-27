CCC confirm Rd 3 Championship details

The Donegal CCC have confirmed the fixture details for Round 3 of the Donegal Senior Football Championship following Sunday's evenings draw.

The First game of the weekend will be under lights on Friday night with Ardara hosting Kilcar at 7pm.

On Saturday, MacCumahills will play Bundoran at 12.30pm, St Michael's will go to Four Masters for a 2.30pm thrown in and St Naul's host Glenswilly at 4.30PM.

Four further games to come on Sunday with back to back winners Naomh Conaill at home to Termon, that one has a 12noon start, at 2pm Gaoth Dobhair meet Glenfin in Maghergallon, Milford go to Fintra to play Killybegs at 3pm on Sunday with the final game at the O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny as St Eunan's meet Aodh Rua Ballyshannon.

The draw for the fourth round will take place next Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Donegal CCC have included the replay of the round game between Ardara and Bundoran to be play on Wednesday evening. With Ardara set to appeal the CCC's ruling that tie will more than likely not take place this week.

