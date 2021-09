The Donegal CCC have refixed the Ardara Bundoran Donegal Senior Championship round one replay for Wednesday week the 6th October.

The game was ordered to be played again this Wednesday after the CCC found Ardara had breached the substitution rules in the original game earlier in the month.

Ardara have appealed to the Ulster Hearings Committee and with the hearing unlikely to be heard before this Wednesday the CCC have put it back a further seven days.