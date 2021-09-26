Watch: Letterkenny GC chasing All Ireland title

Letterkenny Mixed Foursomes are participating in the All Ireland Finals at Strandhill Golf Club starting next Thursday 29th September.

The Donegal side were last in an All Ireland in 2009 and will play Royal Tara from County Meath in the quarter final in their opening game.

Letterkenny who are led by team captains Angela Bradley and Barry Ramsey are looking to follow Ballybofey/Stranorlar and Rosapenna who have previously won a mixed foursomes All Ireland pennant.

The Letterkenny team is Celine Bradley, Ryan Griffin, Anne Condon, Cian Harkin, Kathleen Gallagher, Kevin Kiely, Marian Keating, Roy Mc Crory, Angela Kilgallen, Darragh McMenamin, Celine Markey, Simon Stephens, Monica Mc Donagh & Eileen Williamson.

Highland's Oisin Kelly has been speaking with Captain Angela Bradley who said there's great excitement around Barnhill ahead of the finals competition: