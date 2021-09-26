EU Fisheries Commissioner to visit Killybegs tomorrow

The EU Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, will travel to Killybegs on Monday to hear how Brexit is affecting those in the fishing industry.

The Commissioner will meet government ministers and representatives from environmental organisations during his two day trip.

He says Ireland is a trusted partner when it comes to protection and sustainability of our oceans.

Mr Sinkevicius said one of his main reasons for visiting Killybegs was his sympathy for the Irish fishing community after the impacts of Brexit: