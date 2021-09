Rhys Irwin Team Yamaha UK Supersport 600

An engine failure caused Rhys Irwin to miss out on a possible podium place in Race 2 at Oulton Park on Sunday afternoon.

Rhys was in fourth approaching the final two laps before engine failure meant he had to retire.

After a good Race 1 on Saturday, Caolan Irwin had his weekend end in disappointment also as his bike broke down on lap two of the race which forced him to retire.