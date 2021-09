The draw for round three of the Donegal Senior Football Championships took place on Sunday evening.

You can view the fixtures below:

Round 3

Gaoth Dobhair v Glenfin

St. Eunans v Aodh Rua Ballyshannon

Ardara v Kilcar

Killybegs v Milford

MacCumhaills v Bundoran

Naomh Conaill v Termon

St Naul's v Glenswilly

Four Masters v St Michael's

These ties are to be played on weekend of October 1-3 with the fixture details to be confirmed later.