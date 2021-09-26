1,459 new ROI Covid-19 cases, 1,020 in North

1,459 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

It comes as 65 people with the virus are now in ICUs nationally for the second day in a row.

Latest figures from the Department of Health also show the number of people in hospitals with Covid-19 now stands at 296.

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland there are 1,020 new cases of the virus, with six further deaths also being announced there today.

Latest figures also show that as of midnight on Thursday, while Donegal's incidence of Covid-19 is continuing to fall, it is still one of the highest rates in the country.

County Donegal's 7 day incidence rate of the virus is 353 cases per 100,000 people - the highest 7 day figure in the state.

Meanwhile the 14 day number now stands at 720 - that's down 60 from the previous set of figures, but still the second highest 14-day number in the country, just behind Monaghan at 723.

Ireland's national 14-day incidence is also down slightly, now standing at 380.