The tenth annual 'March for Choice' is calling on the Government to tackle barriers to abortion in Ireland.

Campaigners say despite the result of the abortion referendum, people are still travelling abroad for services which should be available here.

Marchers are also calling on the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to deliver on promises of safe access to abortion.

Organiser Joanne Neary says they're rallying outside the Dail at 2pm to highlight what needs to change: