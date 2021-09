Tomorrow, is National Walking Day, and Donegal County Council is urging people to go walking on any of the many paths and trails in the county.

In particular, the council is promoting the Inch Levels Wildfowl Reserve, which is part of Trail Gazers, a European network of walks which is looking at ensuring investments in walking and recreational infrastructure are a benefit to the surrounding small towns and villages.

In Donegal, the Trail gazers programme is being headed by Mary Daly...