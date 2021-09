Derry City earned 3-0 home win over Longford on Friday night.

Jamie McGonigle opened the scoring for the Candystripes on 16 minutes before James Akintunde doubled their lead on the half hour mark.

Junior then sealed the win for Ruaidhri Higgins side on 82 minutes.

After the game Martin Holmes spoke to goal scorer James Akintunde...

Goalkeeper Nathan Gartside told Martin Holmes he was delighted with the win and clean sheet...