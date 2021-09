It was a night of mixed results for North West boxers at the National Elite Championship semi finals on Friday night.

Letterkenny's Paddy McShane recorded victory in his Men's 51kg with a two points to one win over St Michael's Athy boxer Michael Stokes.

McShane will now fight Paudraic Downey for a chance to be crowned national champion.

In the other semi final including a North West boxer, Adam Hession defeated Jude Gallagher of the Two Castles Boxing Club.