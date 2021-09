Letterkenny Rugby Club recorded a big win over Holywood in Rugby Championship 3 this afternoon.

Tries from Ben Galbraith, Darragh McConnell, Fionn McGarvey, John Anthony McFadden and Peter Scott helped the Letterkenny to the win.

Elsewhere in the league Newry beat Strabane 19-15 whilst in the Ulster Rugby Premiership 2 City of Derry were beaten 50-0 by Omagh.