Government warned of risks of ending contact tracing programme

The Government has been warned not to rush into plans end routine Covid 19 contact tracing.

Reports today suggest that NPHET is considering the move in four weeks, when the majority of pandemic restrictions will be lifted in Ireland.

Earlier this week it was decided that children who are close contacts, but have no symptoms, do not have to be tested or isolate.

It's understood that decision will be monitored before a final decision is made on scrapping adult contact tracing.

For over a year now 1,000 staff have been involved in contacting thosands of close contacts every week.

Anthony Staines, Professor of Health Systems in DCU, says there are risks in closing the call centres...