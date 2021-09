Gaoth Dobhair recorded a 2-17 to 1-08 victory over St Michael’s on Saturday afternoon.

At halftime the sides were level at 1-05 to 8 points with Martin McElhinney getting the goal for St Michael’s.

Niall Friels goal then helped Garth Dobhair pull away from the hosts to earn a 12 point win.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh have the full time report…