There was success for Donegal jockeys on Friday evening in Dundalk as both Luke McAteer and Dylan Browne McMonagle claimed victories.

McAteer's win came on board the 7/1 shot Meishar for trainer James McAuley beating Hodd's Girls by 1 and a quarter lengths.

Browne McMonagle earned win number 46 of the season when he rode the 9/1 Irwin to victory for trainer Joseph O'Brien.