Child Poverty must be eradicated – Pringle

A Donegal TD says the government must implement the recommendations of a report on the eradication of child poverty.

The report, 'A Better Normal' was published earlier this month by the Office of the Children's Ombudsman.

In the Dail this week, Deputy Thomas Pringle said the pandemic presents the country with a chance to press a reset button, and as the report's title suggests, not just return to the way things were before Covid.

He says there's a very real risk that child poverty may increased, and that cannot be allowed to happen..........

The report can be read HERE