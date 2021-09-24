Watch: Championship Rd 2 Preview – Brendan Kilcoyne

The round 2 games in the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship will be played this weekend, four games on Saturday and Sunday.

Highland's feature game on Saturday with match commentary in association with Highland Motors is from The Bridge as St.Michael's host Gaoth Dobhair at 3pm. Termon v St Eunan's, Milford v Ardara and Bundoran against Killybegs are the other games on Sunday, while on Sunday Glenswilly host MacCumahils, Aodh Rua meet Naomh Conaill, St Nauls vists Glenfin and Kilcar take on Four Masters.

In this week's preview, Dr Maguire winner with St Eunan's Brendan Kilcoyne run his eye over the eight games this weekend with Oisin Kelly: