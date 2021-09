Derry City's 3-0 win over Longford leaves the Brandywell side just three points off third place Sligo Rovers and have opened up a five point gap to fifth placed Bohemians.

Jamie McGonigle, James Akintunde and Junior scored for the Candystrips on Friday evening.

It was another three points and a professional performance from the home side - Manger Ruaidhri Higgins spoke with Martin Holmes after the game: