North West 10k committee changes

The North West 10k Charity Run & Walk held its AGM on Wednesday evening in the Mount Errigal ahead of the big 25th anniversary celebration next May. This year’s charity event was a virtual event due to Covid but still raised 6,000 euros for two charities. The 2020 run and walk did not go ahead at all due to the pandemic. The new committee is now looking forward to staging the 25th anniversary and making it special for everyone involved with the event which started in 1996. It will be the first live event in three years and Chairperson Neil Martin says it will be wonderful to welcome the crowds back again to the town.

The new North West 10k committee elected on Wednesday evening have all served previously with the exception of one new member Mary Fleming-McCrossan. Norman Spratt has rejoined the committee after a period away. Long serving member Paddy Bond has decided to step down after long and distinguished service. Neil Martin has thanked Paddy Bond for his years of dedicated service especially in the build up race days and setting up the course. “Paddy was on the committee with me for a long number of years and I want to thank him for all the work he did on the committee. He got all the signage sorted out for us and was on the team getting the course ready from early on a Sunday morning. I want to welcome Mary-Fleming McCrossan on to the committee and it’s great to have Norman Spratt back on board after stepping down for a spell. We would still be appealing to anyone else with an interest in charity and sporting events to come on board in this special year for us” Mr Martin said.

Work has commenced on a range of ideas that will be part of the big-build up to the 25th anniversary run and walk on the 2022 May Bank Holiday weekend in Letterkenny. “We have lots of things from the last 25 years that the committee is working on to build the momentum which will hopefully mark this milestone in a memorable fashion and again the charities will be at the heart of what we do. Over 800,000 has been raised for in excess of 30 charities. That has been done with the help of our sponsors that have supported us all the way since 1996. I want to thank them all and we will be announcing more details on the sponsors for 2022 in due course” Mr Martin said.