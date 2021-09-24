NI’s Covid death rate nearly twice that of ROI

Northern Ireland recorded nearly twice as many Covid deaths as the Republic in the space of a week.

Latest figures show 59 people died of the virus in the North in the week to last Friday.

Here, the Department of Health reported 30 Covid deaths in their latest weekly update on fatalities on Wednesday.

No Covid-19 deaths were recorded in County Donegal in the week leading up to Wednesday, with the total Covid-19 death toll in the county remaining at 189.

Today, 1,030 new Covid 19 cases and eight further deaths have been reported north of the border.

Meanwhile, latest HPSC figures show 1,241 new Covid cases in Donegal in the two weeks to midnight on Wednesday. That's a 14 day incidence rate of 780 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national rate of 389. Donegal's 14 day incidence rate is the second highest in the country, after Monaghan.