Donegal man Georgie Kelly is the SSE Airtricity League's top goal scorer and has been banging them in for fun with his club Bohemians.

His latest wonder strike which earned Bohs a 3-3 draw with Derry City last Monday is a contender for goal of the season.

Speaking with Oisin Langan on the extratime.com podcast, Georgie says he is enjoying life in football and on the education front.

Georgie firstly explained his super strike earlier in the week: