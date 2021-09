Goals from Ethan Boyle and Dan Hawkins gave Finn Harps a superb three points in Dublin beating Bohemians 2-0 at Dalymount Park.

With Waterford beating Drogheda (1-0) and Dundalk over coming Sligo (3-1) it was an important win which keeps Harps five points away from the Premier Division bottom two.

Speaking with Ethan Lee, goalscorer Ethan Boyle was delighted to play his part: