Harps down bodies going to Bohs

Finn Harps return to league action tonight as they travel to the capital to take on Bohemians. Kick-off at Dalymount Park is 7.45pm.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie: “It’s a massive ask to go to Bohemians now after playing 120 minutes on Tuesday night. They are absolutely flying and even if we had two weeks to prepare we could go there and be well beaten. We were down a lot of bodies before Tuesday and we’re down even more now but there isn’t much for us to do but get on with it and give it our best.”

In team news, Mark Anthony McGinley will miss out with suspension. Shane McEleney, Tunde Owolabi, Mark Coyle, Ethan Boyle, Ryan Rainey and Barry McNamee are doubts.

Watch this weeks LOI Chat with Gavin Cullen:

