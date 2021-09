A Rural Ireland campaigner is calling on the government to build temporary and alternative accommodation for those in homes affected by Mica.

It comes as the Tanaiste meets this afternoon with party colleagues who want the government to agree to a 100 per cent redress scheme.

Leo Varadkar is speaking with TDs from some of the worst affected areas, including Donegal TD Joe McHugh.

Gerry Loftus from the Rural Ireland Organisation says action is needed now on the accommodation issue.......