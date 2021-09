Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for help in finding a missing 15 year old.

Oscar Ponsonby left his home at around 8.30 on Wednesday night, and was last seen at 10.45 the same night in the Leitir Ard area.

He is 5 ft 11 inches tall and of thin build.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue and navy Adidas hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anybody with any information in relation is asked to contact Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100 or any Garda Station.