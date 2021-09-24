Another increase in numbers waiting on trolleys at LUH

Letterkenny University Hospital is now the third-most over-crowded hospital in the country today, after another slight increase in the number of patients waiting on trolleys in the hospital today.

There are now 43 patients awaiting a bed at LUH, up 1 on yesterday - there are now 10 patients on trolleys in the Emergency Department, up 3, while there are now 33 people waiting on a bed on wards elsewhere in the hospital, down 2 from yesterday.

Nationally there are 355 patients awaiting beds in Irish hospitals today.

The number of Covid-19 patients in Letterkenny University Hospital has also increased again today - it now stands at 20 as of the latest HSE figures, up 3 on Wednesday night.

The hospital is still managing an ongoing Covid outbreak across wards at LUH.