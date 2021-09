On The Score this week, Oisin Kelly is joined by former Finn Harps goalkeeper Gavin Cullen to look ahead to Harps trip to Bohemians on Friday night.

Brendan Kilcoyne is a winning player and manager of the Donegal Senior Championship, he runs his eye over the second round of games this weekend while Alex McDonald joins us to discuss the early season form of the rugby clubs from the north west.

