Three of Donegal’s seven LEAs see Covid cases increase

Three of Donegal's seven Local Electoral Areas registered increases in Covid 19 case numbers in the two weeks to last Monday, and they are among the LEAs with the highest rates in the country.

Milford now has the highest incidence rate in the county and the country at 1234.5 Covid 19 cases per 100,000 people. In the two weeks to midnight on Monday, there were 170 cases, an increase of 15%.

Lifford/Stranorlar also saw a 15% increase, with 284 new cases and a rate of 1097, the second highest in the county and the country, while a rise of 32% in Letterkenny saw 311 cases and a rate of 1,044, the fourth highest in the state.

Other areas saw decreases, most notably the Donegal LEA, with 100 cases, down 49%, and a rate of 390, the county's lowest.

Glenties saw its case numbers fall to 151, down 22%, a rate of 631.

Until recently, Inishowen was a local and national blackspot, but its figures continue to fall. South Inishowen had 145 cases, down 30%, a rate of 648, while North Inishowen's 109 cases represented a 12% fall and a rate of 642.5.