Slight increase in number waiting on beds at LUH today, decrease in Covid cases

There's been a slight increase in the number of patients awaiting a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, according to the latest INMO Trolleywatch figures.

A total of 42 patients are now waiting on trolleys in the hospital, an increase of 3 on Tuesday's figures. 7 people are now waiting for a bed in the LUH Emergency Department, with 35 waiting on wards elsewhere in the country.

LUH is the fourth-most overcrowded hospital in the country today, with Cork University Hospital having the most amount of patients awaiting a bed this morning with 50.

A total of 365 patients are waiting for beds at Irish hospitals this morning.

The number of Covid patients in Letterkenny University Hospital has fallen slightly, as of the latest HSE figures. 17 patients with Covid-19 are currently in the hospital, that's down 4 on the day before.