Pearse Doherty and Leo Varadkar clash in Dail once again

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have once again clashed in the Dáil today, this time over the issue of student accomodation and the general housing crisis.

During Leaders' Questions this afternoon, after Deputy Doherty brought up the issue of a lack of student accommodation across the country as well as the personal impact the housing crisis has had on many people - before accusing the Tánaiste of only seeing homes as an investment opportunity.

In a heated back and forth exchange, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that Deputy Doherty "did not have a monopoly on compassion and understanding", before bringing up Sinn Fein's record in the power-sharing Government in Northern Ireland - with the exchange ending in Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly calling for order....