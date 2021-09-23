Not sufficient data to stop contact tracing of asymptomatic children – INTO General Secretary

The General Secretary of the INTO has criticised the HSE and NPHET's decision to stop contact tracing of asymptomatic children who are close contacts in primary school education or childcare environments.

From next Monday children under the age of 13 in those settings will no longer have to self-isolate if they are a close contact of a Covid case and are asymptomatic, unless they are told so by the health service.

But for children who are symptomatic, self isolation protocols will still apply.

John Boyle is the INTO's General Secretary, and he told Greg Hughes on today's Nine til Noon show that the data available to the INTO isn't sufficient to cease contact tracing of asymptomatic children...