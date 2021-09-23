McJannet and Lafferty back in contention with Derry

The Candystripes will look to build on an excellent performance at Dalymount Park earlier this week when they host Longford Town at the Brandywell on Friday night (KO 7.45).

Georgie Kelly's last-gasp equaliser denied the visitors all three points in Dublin but Ruaidhri Higgins has already switched his attention to the visit of the Midlanders.

Despite his side's impressive league form, the Derry boss says they will have to work every bit as hard to get past Longford at the weekend.

"They're coming here off the back of a win over Dundalk having had to play a substantial part of the game with nine men. They might be struggling in the table, but very few sides have beaten them by much and I expect this to be every bit as difficult."

"There's still plenty of points to play for so it's important for us to continue to be positive."

On the team front, Joe Thomson remains suspended although both Cameron McJannet and Danny Lafferty come back into contention.

Marc Walsh is getting closer as well but the winger is unlikely to be named in the squad just yet.