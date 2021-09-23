Issue of women’s pensions must be addressed in Dáil – Cllr McGarvey

A Donegal councillor says women who were deprived of hundreds of thousands of euro in wages because they were forced to leave their jobs are now being deprived of proper pensions, and that is a grave injustice.

Cllr Ian McGarvey says he is aware of women who were in professional jobs, but married at 22 and were forced to leave. He says in the 44 years between then and retirement age, they had the potential to earn in excess of half a million euro, but were prevented from doing so.

Cllr McGarvey says this must be addressed in the Dail...