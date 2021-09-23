Hearn says Quigley is the man to fight Andrade

Talk continues about the possible billing of Jason Quigley and Demetrius Andrade this November.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested this week that the Donegal middleweight could be the next challenger to the WBO Champion.

Hearn has revealed Quigley is the front runner and could take on the American in Boston on the weekend of the 20th November.

Hearn thinks Quigley will get the fight but it remains to be seen if the pen will get to the paper and a contract signed.

At the start of September Hearn said he made the fight offer to Quigley and his team.