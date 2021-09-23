Government to seek clarification from mica campaigners today

The Defective Blocks Working Group will meet for one of the final times later today, as Government seeks clarity on family representatives' proposals for 100% Mica redress.

Earlier today An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that part of the final talks will be aiming to find a system that helps repair affected houses more quickly, with minimal extra strain put on the affected householders.

Eileen Doherty is one the Donegal family representatives on the Working Group - she says the purpose of today's meeting is for Government representatives to get a further understanding of the final family position paper...