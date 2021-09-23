Fishing communities will continue decline without new Common Fisheries Policy – Pringle

A Donegal TD has told the Dail that fishing in Burtonport has already been decimated, and there's a real risk other ports will suffer the same fate.

Speaking during the resumed second stage debate on the Sea Fisheries Bill, Deputy Pringle said the only way of guaranteeing a sustainable fishing industry in Ireland is a fundamental renegotiation of the Common Fisheries Policy.

Deputy Pringle says the system has been biased against Ireland from the beginning, and nothing less than a new CFP will prevent further decline...