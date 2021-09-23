Donegal doctor welcomes relaxation of contact tracing for school children

Donegal Doctor Ciaran O'Fearraigh has welcomed the ceasing of asymptomatic contact tracing for school children aged below 13 in primary school and childcare settings.

Contact tracing rules for asymptomatic children are set to change from this Monday, where if a child is not showing symptoms despite being a close contact, they will not have to self-isolate - except if they are told to do so by the health service.

Meanwhile the current isolation rules are staying in place for any children who are showing symptoms of the virus.

Dr O'Fearraigh told Greg Hughes on today that the data released on the numbers testing positive in school settings is low enough to allow for a more relaxed contact tracing programme in schools...