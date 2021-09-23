Belfast arrest in Lyra McKee murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry in April 2019 have arrested a 55 year old man.

The man was arrested in the Belfast area this morning under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he will be interviewed.

Meanwhile, two men, aged 24 and 29, arrested in the Derry area yesterday remain in police custody.

Three men have already been charged with Lyra’s murder, and another two men have been charged with rioting and associated offences.