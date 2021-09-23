1,355 new Covid cases in ROI, 1,165 in NI

1,355 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic today.

As of 8am this morning, 286 Covid patients were in hospital, 59 of them in ICU.

At Letterkenny University Hospital, the figure has fallen again, with latest figures showing 17 people being treated, two of them in ICU. That's down five on yesterday.

Latest HPSE figures meanwhile show that in the two weeks to midnight on Tuesday, there were 1,255 new cases of Covid in Donegal. That's an incidence rate of 788 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national rate of 387.

1,165 new coronavirus cases have been reported by the North's Department of Health.

There have been an additional 8 Covid related deaths.

383 patients are being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 31 in ICU.