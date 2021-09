As the Defective Blocks Working Group meets again today, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has told the Dail that 100% Redress is very much on the table, but no decisions have been made.

He was questioned on the issue today by Deputy Thomas Pringle, who said a ‘senior government source’ is now briefing the media that 100% redress is being considered by the government.

Deputy Pringle paid tribute to the tenacity of mica redress campaigners........