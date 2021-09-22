Tanaiste agrees to urgent meeting to discuss Mica redress scheme comments

The Tanaiste has agreed to an urgent meeting with Fine Gael TDs in counties affected by defective block issues following comments from him yesterday around the Mica redress scheme.

When questioned if 100% redress would be sanctioned for homeowners, Leo Varadkar said the Government cannot lose sight of the fact that it is ultimately taxpayers who will foot the bill.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh is one of those who requested a meeting with the Tanaiste.

He says Leo Varadkar confirmed to him that he is not ruling out a fully funded redress scheme: